Morocco forward Rachid Alioui completes Angers move

The 27-year-old becomes the first signing of the transfer window to join Stephane Moulin's team ahead of the 2019-20 season

international Rachid Alioui has joined Angers on a three-year deal from rivals .

After three years with Nimes and following their relegation to Ligue 2, Alioui has sought greener pastures and will continue to play in the French top-flight next campaign.

Article continues below

The 27-year-old missed the early part of the 2018-19 season due to a hamstring injury, but was impressive on his return to action for the Stade des Costieres outfit with five goals in 31 outings.

The contract will keep him with Angers until 2022 and he will wear the no. 7 shirt.

Je suis très heureux de vous annoncer le nom de la première recrue scoïste.

Rachid Alioui nous rejoint pour trois saisons !

Bienvenue !#LaForceDuSCO pic.twitter.com/0mrbo4GqeU — Saïd chabane (@SadSaidchabane) July 1, 2019

On the international scene, Alioui has made 10 appearances for Morocco but he was not invited for their campaign at the 2019 in .