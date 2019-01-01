Morelos ends Dortmund & Leicester talk by penning new Rangers deal

The in-demand striker has chosen to extend his contract at Ibrox by a further year and claims he needed little time in which to mull over his options

Alfredo Morelos has signed a one-year contract extension with , the Scottish Premiership club have confirmed.

The striker has agreed to a new deal that will run until the end of the 2022-23 season.

Morelos has scored 28 goals in all competitions this season for Steven Gerrard's side and has been linked with several clubs, including and .

"It did not take me long to agree this extension because my career has progressed quicker and better than I could have expected when I joined this great club," the 22-year-old told the club's official website.

"I have come to realise just how special Rangers is and what it means to so many people around the world. Also, I feel a strong connection with the fans and they have made me feel special.

"They have been terrific for me and always back me which makes me want to score for them and then celebrate with them. I want to score many more goals for them, Rangers, and the manager, who has helped me so much, before this season ends."

Gerrard added: "It's always important at big clubs like this one to make sure your top players are secured long term. Alfredo has been excellent for Rangers and his scoring record tells you he is in tune with what we are trying to achieve.

"He is a competitive individual and he is a winner. He is what Rangers needs and it is pleasing that Alfredo feels so much at home with us that he is willing to commit."

The Gers boss had previously said of the interest being shown in a prized asset that he never had any intention of parting with: "I am sure it [the transfer talk] is flattering for Alfredo. In think it is a big compliment for him. It shows that he is in terrific form and he is in a great place.

"In terms of me, nothing changes. I love working with the player, he puts a smile on my face when I am out of bed and on my way to training to work with him because he is such a top, top player."