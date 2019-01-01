Morata dedicates Spain win to absent Luis Enrique

The manager had to miss his side's 2-0 win over Malta in Euro 2020 qualifying due to a family matter

Alvaro Morata dedicated Spain's 2-0 win over Malta to coach Luis Enrique, who missed the encounter due to a family emergency.

It was announced earlier on Tuesday that Luis Enrique would not be present, with Robert Moreno taking charge of the team in Malta.

Morata scored both goals in the comfortable – albeit unimpressive – victory and the star paid tribute to Luis Enrique at full-time.

"We always want to win and go for everything, but today we had more motivation," Morata is quoted as saying by AS.

"We wanted to win for our coach, who deserves it and we are with him to the end.

"He knows how happy I am to be here. What we want is to qualify as soon as possible for and it was important to win. We won away and we move on."

Marco Asensio felt 's underwhelming performance could be explained by Luis Enrique's absence.

"Whenever the coach is missing, it shows," the star added. "We send him a hug from all the team. This victory is for him."

Victory means Spain sit top of Group F with six points from two games.