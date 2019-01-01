Morale booster for Gor Mahia opponents ahead of Caf Confederation Cup clash

The CEO, however, said the pledge is not to put pressure on the team

Gor Mahia will have to work hard when they face a motivated New Star in the Caf Confederation Cup return-leg match on Sunday.

The Cameroonian received a major shot in the arm after each player was promised approximately Sh90, 000 for a win against the Kenyan champions.

K’Ogalo will carry a slim advantage into the reverse fixture after beating their host 2-1 in the first leg staged last Sunday in Nairobi.

But Hassan Oktay men will have to give their best as they face a totally different side from one they played last week after the team struggled to raise funds for their trip to Nairobi.

The Cameroonian government released five million for the team’s preparation with the club CEO Faustin Domkeu making a personal pledge of Sh88,000 for each player if they beat Gor Mahia.

Domkeu, however, said the pledge is not to put pressure on the team: “Not putting any pressure on my boys, but I have decided to place an extra win bonus of 500 000 FCFA per player to motivate them. The money from the government is for the boys; I trust these boys and know they will do it," he told Kick442.com.

Gor Mahia left the country on Friday 8:05 am aboard Kenya Airways to Douala, Cameroon before connecting to the coastal town of Limbe.