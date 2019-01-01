Monaco confirm Henry sacking as Jardim takes over Ligue 1 strugglers

The former France striker was initially suspended but his permanent departure has now been confirmed by the principality

Monaco have confirmed the sacking of manager Thierry Henry after just 20 games in charge of the relegation-threatened Ligue 1 club.

The former Arsenal and France striker was initially suspended earlier this week but his permanent departure has now been confirmed.

Leonardo Jardim, who was sacked by the club in October, has taken over and signed a two-and-a-half year contract.

Henry succeeded Jardim with great fanfare in October but has struggled to secure consistent results in what is his first managerial role, having previously been an assistant to Roberto Martinez with Belgium.

He managed just five wins in 20 games in all competitions and failed to pull the club away from the relegation zone.

"Thierry Henry is a football legend but due to a very unfavorable mix of circumstances, including, above all, numerous injuries to our players, hampered him from quickly and effectively leading the team out of the crisis," Monaco CEO Vadim Vasilyev said in a statement.

"I want to express my gratitude to Thierry Henry for accepting this challenge and trying to lead the team of his former club during such a difficult period.

"He would have probably needed more time to implement his plans. From our perspective, unfortunately, we do not have this time. We need to act without delay.



"Therefore, we have made a decision to end our partnership with Thierry Henry."

The 41-year-old has been busy in the January transfer window, bringing in four players including Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, but those new faces have failed to spark an immediate upturn in results.

Monaco are without a win in four matches in all competitions and haven’t won in five in the league, stretching back to the start of last month.

Last weekend they were thrashed 5-1 at home to Strasbourg, a result that left the principality side 19th in Ligue 1 and three points from safety.

In the wake of that defeat, Henry was criticised for comments made toward Strasbourg defender Kenny Lala, relating to the player's grandmother, for which he later apologised.

Three days later Monaco were knocked out of the French Cup after a shock 3-1 home defeat to Ligue 2 side Metz, a result that appears to have sealed Henry’s fate.

Franck Passi took Monaco training on Friday morning and will take temporary charge for the team's crucial Ligue 1 clash against Dijon on Saturday.

Prior to his departure Henry had threatened to make wholesale changes to his side for the Dijon game, claiming he would only pick players who had the stomach for a relegation fight.

He was unable to act on those words however, with his tenure on the French Riviera brought to an abrupt end.