Moldova vs Liechtenstein: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The final stages of Europe's latest international campaign comes to a close

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as Moldova welcome Liechtenstein to face them at Zimbru Stadium in a Group D1 encounter.

In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.

Moldova vs Liechtenstein - how to watch on TV and stream online

Moldova vs Liechtenstein date & kick-off time

Game: Moldova vs Liechtenstein Date: September 25, 2022 Kick-off: 2:00pm BST / 9:00am ET / 7:30pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Moldova vs Liechtenstein on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on FOX Soccer Plus.

In the UK, the match will be streamed through Premier Player HD. In India, fans can catch it on this Sony LIV.

Country TV channel Live stream US FOX Soccer Plus fuboTV UK N/A Premier Player HD India Sony LIV N/A

Moldova squad & team news

With one game to go, Moldova sit two points off D1 leaders Latvia - but against the only team without a point in their group, they'll feel confident of taking all three here.

If Andorra can do them a favour elsewhere, they could be looking at last-gasp promotion to head up a level.

Position Players Goalkeepers Avram, Răilean, Celeadnic, Straistari Defenders Armaș, Posmac, Jardan, Bolohan, Reabciuk, Craciun, Revenco, Dumbravanu, Iovu Midfielders Ionița, Platica, Rața, Cociuc, Caimacov, Dros, Belousov, Moțpan, Stînă Forwards Nicolaescu, Damașcan, Cojocaru, Iosipoi, Postolachi

Liechtenstein squad and team news

Pointless after five matches and likely ready for another Nations League campaign to be over, it has been a tough year for Liechtenstein.

Could they finally come good at the end to stun their hosts and take some kind of positive result? Stranger things have happened.