Mohammed Kudus: Former Ghana winger Kingston reveals expectations for new Ajax signing

The erstwhile Black Stars midfielder talks about the 20-year-old's switch the the Amsterdam-based club

Former international and Right to Dream youth team coach Laryea Kingston believes compatriot Mohammed Kudus made a good decision in joining Dutch giants .

The 20-year-old, who graduated from the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana, sealed a five-year transfer to the Eredivisie outfit in July following a fine season with Danish fold Nordsjaelland.

He was linked to , , , and before settling on Erik ten Hag's team.

“Being with Right to Dream since he was eleven years provided him with all the fundamentals in football," Kingston told Citi Sports.

“His skills goes beyond the football pitch because he is mentally tough and knows how to relate with people.

“This is a good move for him and I expect him to settle in quickly.”

Kudus scored 11 times and assisted one goal in 25 league matches for Nordsjaelland last season.

“At our team FCN [FC Nordsjaelland], Kudus is one of the important players and the head coach wants to build the team around him," Kingston told Goal about Kudus in June.

"Most of the games that he’s played, he did very well. And now most of the big European clubs are chasing him, so it’s good for him and it’s good for the country as well.

“The only thing is he should consider a club where he feels he could play week in week out. He’s young, so when he goes and he’s playing, it’s going to build his confidence but when he goes and he doesn’t get playing time, that’s when his confidence goes down and his performance will drop.

“Looking at Newcastle and , for me I think Everton will fit his game because they give a lot of young players chances. Even the English FA mostly pick youth players at Everton [for national teams], so they will help him develop.

“I will prefer Everton but if Liverpool comes in, they are a big club with guaranteed football, I think that [Liverpool] will help him a lot more than he will get at the other two clubs [Everton and Newcastle]."

Kudus left Right to Dream Academy for Nordsjaelland in 2018.

He could make his competitive debut for Ajax in their league opener against Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday.