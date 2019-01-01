Mohamed Salah’s form could affect Liverpool’s title race, says Crooks

The Egypt international has gone five games without scoring, with the Reds winning just two of their last five

Former and Hotspur forward Garth Crooks believes the performance of Mohamed Salah could affect 's title race.

The international has struggled to add to his 17 league goals this season, failing to score in his last five games, with the Reds only managing to win two of their previous five ties.

His strike partner Sadio Mane has continued to impress scoring eight goals in his last nine games, including his brace against on Sunday.

Although the 61-year-old is pleased with the international's delivery, he however believes the inconsistency from the Reds’ front three could scuttle their title chances.

“With Mohamed Salah still searching for his best form, it has fallen to Sadio Mane to come up with the goods,” Crooks told BBC Sports.

“Two goals from the Senegal international, against an outclassed Burnley in difficult conditions, was enough to narrow the gap on .

“However, without Liverpool's front three firing on all cylinders they may not have what it takes to win the title.”

Article continues below

Liverpool remain second in the league standings with one point adrift of leaders Manchester City.