Modric to sign Real Madrid extension after landing fifth Champions League crown

Luka Modric will sign a contract extension at Real Madrid after landing his fifth Champions League crown, GOAL can confirm.

Modric has spent nine seasons at Madrid to date, the latest of which saw him add three more trophies to his glittering career CV.

The Blancos followed up Supercopa de Espana and La Liga successes by securing their 14th European Cup on Saturday night, and now Modric is ready to re-affirm his commitment to the Spanish giants.

What are the terms of Modric's new deal?

Modric is due to become a free agent on June 30, but Madrid are prepared to hand him fresh terms that will see him remain at Santiago Bernabeu until the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 36-year-old has convinced the board to retain his services after another stellar campaign that saw him record three goals and 12 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions, with one of his best displays saved for their 1-0 Champions League final win over Liverpool.

GOAL understands that Madrid will also consider extending Modric's contract through to 2024 if he can maintain the same exceptional standards next term.

Modric's legacy at Madrid continues to grow

There is certainly no danger of Modric walking away from the Bernabeu of his own free will, with the Croatian having already made it clear that he would like to retire in the Spanish capital.

"I hope I can retire at Madrid. Madrid is my home. I feel very happy at the club, in the city, very loved by the people," he said after winning the Marca Leyenda award earlier this month.

"My family is also very happy, so I hope to continue for more years and hopefully finish my career here."

Modric has racked up a grand total of 462 appearances for Madrid since his arrival from Tottenham in 2012, winning 19 major trophies.

The veteran midfielder also picked up the Ballon d'Or in 2018, and looks set to continue pulling the strings in the middle of the park for Carlo Ancelotti's side for the foreseeable future.

