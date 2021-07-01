MLS star Ibrahim Sunusi invited to Nigeria squad for Mexico friendly

The 18-year-old is expected to team up with the Super Eagles following their arrival in Los Angeles on Thursday evening

Nigeria have handed a late invitation to CF Montreal striker Ibrahim Sunusi for their international friendly match against Mexico on Sunday.

The former Nasarawa United star is now expected to join the Nigeria Professional Football League players led by NFF technical director Austin Eguavoen in Los Angeles.

Sunusi finished as the top scorer in the 2019 NPFL season with 10 goals in 22 matches and he moved to Major League Soccer from 36 Lion FC in January.

So far this season in the American top-flight, the Nigeria youth striker has played six matches for Wilfried Nancy's side but he is yet to open his goal account.

“CF Montreal forward Sunusi Ibrahim has been selected by Nigeria to take part in a friendly against Mexico, this Saturday, at the Memorial Coliseum, in Los Angeles,” read a statement from the club.

“The Super Eagles will continue their preparation for the 2022 African Nations Championship, while Mexico is completing their preparation for the Concacaf Gold Cup, which begins on July 10, in the United States.

“In 2019, Ibrahim played three U23 Africa Cup of Nations matches with Nigeria, tallying one assist in 193 minutes of play.”

The 18-year-old will link up with Enyimba's Anayo Iwuala, Kwara United's Stephen Jude, Rangers' Ibrahim Olawoyin, Akwa United's Charles Ashimene, Kano Pillars' Auwalu Ali Malam, Plateau United's Nenrot Emmanuel and Kastsina United’s Abdulmutalif Sanusi for a chance to lead the Super Eagles’ frontline at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

Unfortunately, Heartland goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa was dropped from the traveling squad after stand-in coach Eguavoen confirmed he has a swollen ankle.

His absence leaves the Super Eagles with just two goalkeepers – Enyimba’s John Noble and Lobi Stars’ Nwabali Stanley Bobo.

Nigeria and Mexico have previously played each other five times with their last three encounters ending in draws.

The Super Eagles are yet to win any of their meetings with El Tri and their last defeat came at the 1995 Fifa Confederation Cup in Riyadh. The North Americans won 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at the end of extra-time.