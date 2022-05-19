MLS side Inter Miami to host Barcelona as part of Blaugrana's pre-season preparations

Inter Miami have announced that they will host Barcelona at the DRV PNK Stadium in the summer as part of the Blaugrana's pre-season preparations.

The news comes ahead of an exciting summer for the MLS side, who have already announced a celebrity match orchestrated by Brazil legends Ronaldinho and Roberto Carlos on June 18.

Just over one month later, the David Beckham-backed side will then welcome Barca to Fort Lauderdale.

When will Barca play Inter Miami?

The match between Inter Miami and Barcelona will take place on July 19, with season ticket members able to secure admission from May 25 onwards.

The general public, meanwhile, will be able to purchase tickets from 10am ET on Friday, May 27.

What has Inter Miami said about the Barca match?

“To bring a club the caliber of FC Barcelona to South Florida will continue to put our region on the map as a global fútbol epicenter,” Inter Miami CF Chief Business Officer Xavier Asensi said in a statement.

“We are proud and excited to bring this great game to DRV PNK Stadium for our growing, passionate and multi-cultural fanbase.”

Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson added: “We look forward to welcoming FC Barcelona during their preparation for the 2022-2023 LaLiga season.

“The team is excited for the challenge to match up against some of the most talented players in the world.”

Are Barca playing anywhere else in the US during pre-season?

The Catalan club will also take on New York Red Bulls on Saturday, July 30 at Red Bull Arena.

