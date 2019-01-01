Misozi Zulu: Zambia midfielder joins BIIK Kazygurt on loan

The 24-year-old joins the Kazakhstani champions from Zambian women's side National Assembly

BIIK Kazygurt have completed the signing of Zambia midfielder Misozi Zulu on a six-month loan deal.

The Shepolopolo captain joined the Kazakhstani Women's Championship side from Zambian Women's League outfit National Assembly, where she had established herself.

Zulu missed the 2018 African Women's Cup of Nations in due to injury, but she will now get the chance to test herself for the first time as a professional abroad with the Shymkent-based club.

The 24-year-old becomes Kazygurt's third first-team signing from Africa this season, after the arrival of 's Charity Reuben and Zambia's Racheal Kundananji.

The midfielder adds to Kazakhstani league queens' options in the midfield as they prepare for their 2019-20 Uefa Women's campaign.

Kazygurt crashed out of the Champions League in the Round of 32 to last season and will be hoping for a better outing this term.

The Kazakhstan outfit are drawn against Finland's PK-35 Vantaa, Faroe's EB/Streymur/Skála and hosts, Estonia's Flora.

Zulu could make her Champions League debut for the club when they get their campaign underway against EB/Streymur/Skála in Tallinn.

The development means she, alongside Kundananji, will not be part of Zambia's campaign at the 2019 Cosafa Women's Cup in August.