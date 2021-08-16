Miquissone: Simba SC confirm exit of Kaizer Chiefs and Al Ahly target

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi reveal the exit of two key players, among them the Mozambican winger

Simba SC have confirmed the exit of winger Luis Miquissone who is a transfer target for Kaizer Chiefs and Al Ahly.

In a statement obtained by Goal, the Mainland Premier League champions have announced parting ways with two players – Miquissone and Clatous Chama - ahead of the new season.

What did Simba statement say?

“Simba wishes to inform the public in the current transfer window it received several offers for its players from various clubs across the continent,” read the statement from the club.

“Simba has officially reached an agreement with two foreign clubs over the permanent transfer of two of its players – Clatous [Chama] and Luis [Miquissone].

“Our collective team successes in the Caf Champions League in recent years has opened doors for the duo to be seen abroad.

“We are extremely grateful to Chama and Luis [Miquissone] for their incredible service to the club throughout their time at Simba and we will always treasure the wonderful memories they left us with.

“As they move onto the next chapter of their professional careers, we wish them great success; Chama and Miquissone will forever be part of the Simba family.”

While the club did not reveal the identity of the clubs where the players are headed, Goal can exclusively reveal Chama has already joined RS Berkane of Morocco while Miquissone is in Egypt negotiating his move to the African champions.

Chama moved to Berkane a week ago and has already been training with the team alongside former Yanga SC striker Tuisila Kisinda.

Miquissone keen to sign for Al Ahly

Two weeks ago, Miquissone confirmed to friends he was headed to Al Ahly and not Chiefs.

“He says he wants to reunite with Pitso [Mosimane] and according to him, he has been promised playtime when he signs for them, so it is the reason his heart was on a move to Al Ahly and not Chiefs,” a source, who did not want to be named, told Goal.

“As we speak, he has also bid farewell to his close friends at Simba, he has told them he will not play for them again in the new season and it seems the deal is as good as sealed."

