Minamino targets Premier League and Champions League titles with Liverpool

Big things are expected from one of European football's most exciting talents - especially from the player himself

New signing Takumi Minamino admitted that he has high hopes for his career after his transfer was announced on Thursday, with it the international's intention to lift both the Premier League trophy and secure a title with his new club.

Minamino's switch from Red Bull Salzburg will be fully finalised on January 1, when the winter transfer window opens, with the winger having agreed on personal terms and completed a medical on Merseyside earlier this week.

The Reds had been tracking the 24-year-old for some time and fans were able to see their new addition in action as Salzburg faced Liverpool twice in Europe this season, with Minamino himself getting on the scoresheet in a high-octane 4-3 result at Anfield.

The Austrian side ultimately dropped down to the as Liverpool and progressed from Group E, but Minamino will ultimately get another shot at Europe's premier club competition once he links up with his new team-mates.

Speaking to the club's official website, he said: “From those games [against Liverpool] I learned this team has such a high level of technique and intensity.

“Their football is of such a high level and I did feel that they were the champions of the Champions League. Feeling that, it makes me feel even happier that I can play in this team. I’m really happy to be part of that team.

“My target is to win the Premier League and the Champions League, and to make good contributions to the team.”

Having already ticked off a lifelong goal in linking up with one of 's top-tier sides, Minamino admits that joining the European champions has seen him already exceed his own expectations for his career.

He added: “It has been a dream, my dream to become a Liverpool player. And I’m so excited that the moment has come true.

“To play in the Premier League was one of my targets. I think this is the top-class league in the world; I was thinking if my career as a footballer progressed smoothly, someday I would be able to play in the Premier League.

“But I never thought I would be able to play in this team and I’m really happy about it. I’m looking forward to it.”