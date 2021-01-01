Millonarios vs Deportivo Cali: How to watch Colombia Liga BetPlay matches

Both sides go into this final round of matches already guaranteed of a top-eight finish and participation in the Apertura play-offs

The Liga Betplay is the top level of football in Colombia, with 19 teams from across the country fighting it out in the 2021 edition which started in January.

The campaign is divided into two stages, with a winner crowned at the end of each phase following a play-off competition involving the best eight teams from the regular season.

Both the Apertura and Finalizacion are counted as league victories in their own right, marking a return to the previous format following alterations to the system during the Covid-affected 2020 season.

How to watch Millonarios vs Deportivo Cali

Millonarios clinched their play-off spot in stunning fashion last week with a last-gasp win over Bogota rivals Santa Fe.

The hosts went into injury time 1-0 ahead, only to see Millonarios hit in the 91st and 97th minute to turn the tables and move up to fifth in the Apertura table.

Deportivo Cali are also assured of their place and have a chance of securing top spot in this last weekend of fixtures.

If the away side win in Bogota and Atletico Nacional fail to beat Patriotas they will finish at the summit, although with six teams, including Millonarios separated by two points going into Sunday's matches there is still plenty to play for across the day.

Millonarios vs Deportivo Cali is available to stream worldwide on Fanatiz, where you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel April 18 1:30pm/4:30pm Millonarios vs Deportivo Cali Fanatiz

What other Liga BetPlay matches are available on Fanatiz?

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel April 18 1:30pm/4:30pm America de Cali vs Tolima Fanatiz April 18 1:30pm/4:30pm La Equidad vs Santa Fe Fanatiz April 18 1:30pm/4:30pm Bucaramanga vs Aguilas Fanatiz April 18 1:30pm/4:30pm Atletico Nacional vs Patriotas Fanatiz April 18 1:30pm/4:30pm Chico vs Jaguares Fanatiz April 18 1:30pm/4:30pm Pereira vs Pasto Fanatiz April 18 1:30pm/4:30pm Once Caldas vs Medellin Fanatiz

