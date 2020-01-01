‘Mikel trains like a 25-year-old’ – Trabzonspor youngster Aydin hails 'exemplary' Nigeria legend

The former Nigeria captain was a great example for youngsters in the Turkish Super Lig outfit before leaving the club by mutual consent in March

Trabzonspor youngster Behlul Aydin has praised former midfielder John Obi Mikel for giving everything and being a great example during his brief stint in .

The 32-year-old midfielder took his wealth of experience to the Turkish last summer and instantly established himself as a key player in Huseyin Cimsir's team.

Mikel played 24 games for the Black Sea Storm across all competitions this season, before terminating his two-year deal at the club in March over the coronavirus fears.

More teams

The former Super Eagles captain is best known for his 11-year stint at Chelsea where he won the , , two Premier League League titles and three FA Cups.

Aydin who is currently on loan with Second Division outfit Sancaktepe FK, admitted Mikel’s exit might be a loss for Trabzonspor who sit at the summit of the Turkish top-flight table.

“Respectful career. He was a bit cold person. Always have the distance,” Aydin told Goal.

“In trainings, he was still working like a 25-year-old. Giving everything. A great example for us.

Article continues below

“As he is an important player, he might be a loss for Trabzonspor. But I’m not sad that he left, as I’m playing for Sancaktepe FK (on a half season loan) now.”

After ending his stay at Chelsea in 2017, Mikel left for where he teamed up with Tianjin Teda for two years before returning to to join in January 2019.

He is now a free agent following his Trabzonspor exit but the 32-year-old has attracted interest from Brazilian outfit Botafogo with the midfielder confirming talks between both parties.