Mike Smith: Former Egypt and Wales coach dies at age 83

The Afcon-winning coach was confirmed to have passed away on Thursday

The Football Association of Wales has announced the death of former Egypt and Hull City manager Mike Smith at the age of 83.

Smith was the first British coach to win the Africa Cup of Nations title after he led the Pharaohs to victory in the 1986 edition on home soil.

The North African nation defeated Cameroon 5-4 on penalties after they played out a goalless draw in Cairo.

He managed Egypt between 1985 and 1988, before he returned to coach Wales for a second stint in 1994.

Smith's coaching spell started when he was first appointed as Director of Coaching of the Football Association of Wales then he succeeded Dave Bowen as the Welsh national team coach in 1974.

One of his achievements was guiding Wales to the quarter-finals of the 1976 European Championships.

Former Swansea City striker Alan Curtis - who played his maiden international game for Wales under Smith in 1976 - joined the Welsh FA in mourning the departed legend.

"I've always said that Mike was the first proper coach that I'd ever worked with in terms of the way he spoke about the game, his ideas on the game," Curtis told BBC Radio Wales.

"Even little things when I was playing as a striker - always to go across the goalkeeper and even if he saves the ball then all he can do is parry it out and if somebody is following it up then we'd still be able to get a goal.

"From a coaching perspective he was excellent. He was way ahead of his time."