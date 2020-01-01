Michael Feichtenbeiner pleased with Selangor 2's progress despite friendly defeats

From three friendlies, Selangor 2 have recorded two defeats and one win; a 2-0 defeat to UiTM FC, a 2-1 defeat to PJ City and a 3-2 win over Pahang.

2 head coach Michael Feichtenbeiner is pleased with his charges' recent performances, despite the results.

From three matches, the Premier League side has recorded two defeats and one win; a 2-0 defeat to UiTM FC, a 1-0 defeat to and a 3-2 win over .

The German trainer, who is also his club's technical director, was only observing the progress shown by the reserve team.

More teams

"So far I'm satisfied with what my team has done in the three friendlies because the players have shown improvements, especially in the win against Pahang. It was a match against a tough outfit, which was a good challenge for the boys before the league resumes.

"What they've done in training, including the individual training at home [during lockdown] has been translated well on the pitch, and we are ready to return to action," he told the Malaysian Football League (MFL).

Article continues below

📹 Selangor 2 berjaya menewaskan Pahang dengan keputusan 3-2 dalam perlawanan persahabatan ketiga mereka yang berlangsung di Stadium MBPJ, semalam.



Ikuti komen daripada Shivan Pillay Asokan (SEL2) dan Faisal Abdul Halim (PAH) sejurus tamat perlawanan.#LigaMalaysiaKembali pic.twitter.com/YC1H3CNjq4 — #LigaMalaysiaKembali (@MFL_MY) August 13, 2020

Now their attention turns towards another friendly encounter against a first tier side, FC, on Friday, August 14.

"Winning against more experienced sides has not been easy for my young players. I just want them to make sure that they maintain their form, while avoiding injury ahead of the league resumption.

"We're taking one match at a time to ensure the best preparations, and I did not make any changes yesterday (against Pahang) because I want the other players to concentrate on Terengganu," added Feichtenbeiner.