Mexico vs Peru: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Mexico against Peru on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Mexico and Peru will be involved in an International Friendly game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Saturday.

Tata Martino's men have qualified for the upcoming World Cup where they are placed alongside Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Poland in Group C, while Peru failed to make the cut to the finals after the 5-4 loss on penalties against Australia in the qualifiers.

El Tri will be looking to find the right combination up front in the absence of Chicharito - who is also expected not to make the final World Cup squad.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Mexico vs Peru date & kick-off time

Game: Mexico vs Peru Date: September 24/25, 2022 Kick-off time: 8:30pm ET / 1:30am BST / 6:30am IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Mexico vs Peru on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A fuboTV UK N/A N/A India N/A N/A

Mexico squad & team news

Chicharito has been Mexico's biggest exclusion since 2019 and it continues that way with Raul Jimenez three away from earning his 100th international cap.

Meanwhile, Hector Lozano would love to be on the scoresheet as he continues to struggle domestically in Serie A with Napoli but Henry Martin has netted 10 for Liga MX side Club America this season.

Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa (129), defender Hector Moreno (124) and midfielder Andres Guardado (175) are among the most experienced in the squad.

Mexico possible XI: Ochoa; K. Alvarez, Montes, Moreno, Gallardo; Gutierrez, Herrera, Pineda; Lozano, Jimenez, Martin

Position Players Goalkeepers Guillermo Ochoa, Alfredo Talavera, Rodolfo Cota Defenders Jorge Sanchez, Edson Alvarez, Nestor Araujo, Gerardo Arteaga, Kevin Alvarez, Jesus Gallardo, Cesar Montes, Hector Moreno, Jesus Angulo, Johan Vazquez Midfielders Orbelin Pineda, Carlos Rodriguez, Uriel Antuna, Alexis Vega, Roberto Alvarado, Fernando Beltran, Hector Herrera, Erick Gutierrez, Luis Chavez, Erick Sanchez, Luis Romo, Andres Guardado, Diego Lainez Forwards Henry Martin, Santiago Gimenez, Hirving Lozano, Rogelio Funes Mori, Raul Jimenez

Peru squad & team news

Captain and goalkeeper Pedro Gallese is looking for his fourth consecutive clean sheet, while Luis Advincula looks for his 107th international cap to go joint-third with Paolo Guerrero who is not in the squad.

Leading the line is Seattle Sounders current top scorer with nine goals in the MLS, Raul Ruidiaz, who hasn't plundered an international goal since 2018. Bryan Reyna and Piero Quispe are hoping for international debuts.

Peru possible XI: Gallese; Loyola, Callens, Zambrano, Advincula; Tapia; Cueva, Cartagena, Pena, Flores; Ruidiaz