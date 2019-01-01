Mexico vs Paraguay: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

El Tri are hoping for another result from Gerardo Martino's second game as they take on his former team

Gerardo Martino's tenure got off to a perfect start with a 3-1 win over , but the manager's next task will come in the form of a match with a very familiar opponent.

El Tri take on on Tuesday as they face off with a team that Martino took charge of from 2007 to 2011. Under Martino, Paraguay reached the 2010 World Cup quarter-finals before reaching the Copa America finale the next year.

But Martino's focus is now on Mexico as he looks to settle on a team ahead of this summer's Gold Cup, with a strong group of familiar faces leading the way through this set of friendlies.

Game Mexico vs Paraguay Date Tuesday, March 26 Time 2:00am GMT / 10:00pm Stream (US only) fuboTV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

US TV channel Online stream Univision Deportes USA fuboTV

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be broadcast live.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Mexico squad Goalkeepers Gudino, Ochoa, Gonzalez Defenders Alvarez, Araujo, Layun, Montes, Moreno, Reyes, Salcedo, Sanchez, Luis Rodriguez Midfielders Dos Santos, Gallardo, Guardado, Gutierrez, Guzman, Lainez, Montes, Carlos Rodriguez, Vazquez, Alvarado Forwards Brizuela, Hernandez, Jimenez, Lozano, Pizarro, Vega

After starting a veteran-heavy lineup against Chile, Martino is expected to make some changes while still including a number of key stars in a similar 4-3-3 formation.

Raul Jimenez got the start last time out, paving the way for Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez to get the nod this time while youngster Diego Lainez also seems poised for a start.

Erick Gutierrez could get the nod in the midfield while veteran faces like Miguel Layun, Diego Reyes and Jonathan dos Santos are also in contention to start.

Potential Mexico starting XI: Gudino; Sanchez, Reyes, Araujo, Layun; Dos Santos, Vazquez, Gutierrez; Alvarado, Chicharito, Lainez

Position Paraguay squad Goalkeepers Silva, Fernandez, Espinola Defenders Gomez, Valdez, Piris, Alonso, Balbuena, Melgarejo, Escobar, Arzamendia, Rojas, Salcedo Midfielders Romero, Rojas, Almiron, Piris Da Motta, Paredes, Kaku, Villalba, Rojas, Valdez Forwards Perez, Gonzalez, Romero, Sanabria, Dominguez, Gonzalez

Following the recent 1-0 loss to , Eduardo Berizzo is expected to rotate some different players out, including Miguel Almiron, who went all 90 minutes last time out.

In his stead, Paraguay can bring in Alejandro 'Kaku' Gamarra, while Almiron's former teammate Hector Villalba could also join the lineup.

Potential Paraguay starting XI: Silva, Valdez, Gomez, Alonso, Arzamendia, Kaku, R. Rojas, M. Rojas, Villalba, Gonzalez, Perez.

Betting & Match Odds

Mexico are favourites to win at 5/6 with bet365. Paraguay are rated 15/4 to stage an upset and a draw is priced 11/5.

Match Preview

The Martino era got off to an ideal start with a win over a tough Chile team on Friday, but there's still plenty of work to be done ahead of this summer's Gold Cup.

Martino called in a wide-ranging squad for this set of friendlies, so rotations are inevitable as he looks to cast a wide net when it comes to assessing different players.

The first group impressed, with goals from stalwarts Raul Jimenez, Hirving Lozano and Hector Moreno, and Martino is expected to turn to a similar formation with different faces this time around.

Still, despite the successes of the last match, Martino isn't getting too wrapped up in one friendly win

"I don't believe that people are going crazy over one positive result in a friendly," Martino told reporters after the win.

"We aspire to have a successful cycle and this team excites me, the future excites me.

"[But] we'd be here until tomorrow if I explained all the things we have to improve.

"We've won and it's also important to highlight the positive things, but we have to put this into the perspective that this was a friendly."

That friendly win, though, is impressive, as it came against the defending Copa America champions in Chile. An up-and-coming Paraguay team will present a different test.

Paraguay has been through their own coaching change, with former Mexico boss Juan Carlos Osorio, Martino's predecessor, suddenly resigning in February after just one match in charge.

Their first match under Eduardo Berizzo proved a frustrating one, with Peru edging their South American rivals on an early goal from Christian Cueva.