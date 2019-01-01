Mexico U20s vs Japan U20s: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Mexico will look to get their Under-20 World Cup campaign back on track when they face off against Japan on Sunday.
El Tri suffered defeat in their opening game of the tournament, losing 2-1 to Italy on Thursday - a result which leaves them at the bottom of Group B.
Japan, meanwhile, are third after drawing their opener against Ecuador 1-1 and they can go top with victory at Gdynia Stadium.
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
Squads & Team News
Mexico boss Diego Ramirez has no fresh concerns ahead of the game and will be hoping for star man Diego Lainez to have a decisive impact.
Striker Roberto de la Rosa got El Tri's goal in the defeat to Italy and he will be eager to add to his tally. His strike partner, Jose Macias, has also been earmarked as a player to watch.
Possible Mexico starting XI: Higuera; Alvarez, Leon, Sepulveda, Cardenas; Orona, Meraz, Dominguez, Lainez, De la Rosa, Macias.
Japan head coach Masanama Kageyama is not expected to shake things up too drastically, but Jun Nishikawa will be pushing for a start.
Taisei Miyashiro could come in for Koki Saito.
Possible Japan starting XI: Wakahara; Sugawara, Seko, Kobayashi, Higashi; Ito, M. Saito, Yamada, Goke; Tagawa, Miyashiro.
Match Preview
Mexico find themselves under serious pressure to get a result after losing to Italy on Thursday and a win over Japan will give them a much-needed boost in their pursuit of a place in the knockout stage.
El Tri were up against one of the tournament favourites in the form of Italy and, despite ultimately losing, acquitted themselves well over the course of 90 minutes.
As such, they can take some positives into Sunday's game - something star player Lainez alluded to ahead of the match in an Instagram post, in which he declared "Faith and Confidence" ahead of the match.
Japan won't be easily beaten, however, and the Asian outfit will feel that they were somewhat unlucky in their 1-1 draw against Ecuador.
Goalkeeper Tomoya Wakahara saved a penalty in the game and they will need the Kyoto Sanga shot-stopper to be on top form once again if they are to get a result.