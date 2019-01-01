How will Mexico line up against Trinidad and Tobago?

Tata Martino has plenty of players he can call upon for the non-FIFA date friendly but few boast any international experience

Before every game, we project the starting XI for El Tri. Tonight's game, in which Tata Martino will send out a young squad against Trinidad and Tobago in a friendly match not on a FIFA date and part of a doubleheader with a Copa MX match, may be the toughest to guess all year.

Martino has had nearly all the players in his mini-camps, and surely some have stood out to him who perhaps haven't shined as much with their Liga MX sides. Also, we'll see some players in positions they might not be used to playing. That's the nature of international football, especially with young players who may not be specializing in a certain role quite yet.

Also, look for the coach to change things around quite a bit during the game to make sure everyone feels like coming into camp was worth their time. It's worth remembering that not only are these players coming into camp wanting to play, they're missing training with their club teams. Most club bosses likely want to see their players get some minutes - but not too many at the risk of fatigue or injury. Martino also will want to see as many players as possible.

With those caveats out of the way, let's take a look at three lineups Martino could deploy against the Soca Warriors. Check back an hour before kickoff to see what the veteran coach has decided to go with:

Potential XI

Here's the first XI we landed on. Chivas goalkeeper Raul Gudino gets the nod thanks in no small part to his previous experience with the national team. While Jesus Angulo and Gerardo Arteaga both play left back for their clubs, it wouldn't be a surprise to see both start and Angulo is the likely man to swap to the other side. There are few center back options on the roster, so Tigres' left-footed Francisco Venegas and Queretaro's versatile Luis Romo may be the preferred pairing.

In the midfield, Ivan Rodriguez of Leon was on the preliminary Gold Cup roster before missing the squad with an injury. It would make sense for Martino to start him in that context. Monterrey midfielder Jonathan Gonzalez and Erick Aguirre are some of the more experienced players in the squad, both on the international and club level.

Up top, Jose Juan Macias looks like a potential lock to start on the forward with Necaxa's Jesus Ricardo Angulo on the left after a strong start to the season with the Rayos. Queretaro attacker Paolo Yrizar is one of the few other natural wide attackers in the team.

Leaning toward experience

This roster emphasizes experience, with all five of the players with caps on the field in the form of Gudino, Arteaga, Angulo, Aguirre and Gonzalez. It also puts Toluca defender Adrian Mora into the squad, based on his time with the pre-Olympic process and his tournaments with Toulca.

Jesus Godinez also comes into the team, playing alongside club teammate Macias on the right side - though that may not be his best position.

Trying out promising players

This whole squad is about promise and potential, but this group would emphasize the up-and-coming aspect. We could see Veracruz goalkeeper Sebastian Jurado come into the team and potentially help earn a win for the first time in his career.

Cristian Calderon, the Necaxa left back who has started the season well, pushes out the more experienced fullbacks with Angulo keeping his spot. Up top, Atlas' Jairo Torres, who is 19, could be a valuable addition up top, providing creativity and chance creation.