Mexicans Abroad: Chicharito scores West Ham's lone goal, Alvarez debuts for Ajax

The Mexico national team's all-time leading scorer added another to his Premier League total while the America product made his bow in the Netherlands

Remember him?

Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez didn't take part in the Gold Cup with and has played only 93 minutes for El Tri since the 2018 World Cup. He said he was seeking a move away from this summer but is still lining up for the Hammers. Yet, this weekend (and his near-miss last week) has forced us to ask, is it all going to work out in London for Chicharito?

Mexico's all-time leading scorer started against and scored the lone goal for his team in a 1-1 draw. Now wearing No. 9, he made a run between the center backs, got the ball in the box and fired with his right foot. The goalkeeper was able to put a hand on it, but the shot had too much on it and got across the line.

Raul Jimenez also returned to the starting lineup in the Premier League this weekend after getting a bit of a rest in the . Jimenez started for in a 1-1 draw with on Monday after making just a 20-minute cameo against Pyunik in which he logged an assist. Wolves moved on after an 8-0 aggregate victory against the Armenian side.

The 28-year-old had a header from a free kick that hit the crossbar but wasn't able to notch his first Premier League goal of the season and came off in stoppage time.

was back in action this weekend, but that brought little joy for Mexico national team players. Andres Guardado wasn't in the squad and Diego Lainez stayed on the bench for in a 2-1 defeat to .

Hector Herrera's debut also has to wait. He was on the bench in a 1-0 victory for Diego Simeone's side against .

Of the Mexicans in , only Nestor Araujo was in action, starting at center back for Celta de Vigo. It was a difficult opening fixture for his squad, but he went 90 minutes in a 3-1 loss to . He nearly had a goal from a free kick but wasn't able to open his account.

Things were better in the , where America export Edson Alvarez made his debut as a late substitution for . With a three-goal lead to protect, he was asked mostly to defend in his 20-minute stint as the Amsterdam club ended up with a 4-1 victory.

Article continues below

Erick Gutierrez continued his strong start to the season with , playing all 90 minutes of a 2-0 victory in an away match to Heracles. Hirving Lozano did not make the trip, with his move to likely to become official during the week.

In , it was a disappointing week for Jesus Corona after his team was bounced from the UEFA ; however, he started at right back for the team as he did on occasion last season and helped Sergio Conceicao's squad thump Vitoria Setubal, 4-1.

And in , Omar Govea continues to be a regular for Zulte-Waregem. He got his name in the book in a 3-1 win over Charleroi and left the match late.