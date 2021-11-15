Lionel Messi will play against Brazil on Tuesday, Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni has confirmed.

Questions were raised when the Albiceleste captain was called up amid knee injury issues, with Messi having missed two games for Paris Saint-Germain.

He was, however, deemed fit enough to come off the bench in Argentina's previous clash with Uruguay.

What was said?

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Scaloni simply confirmed that Messi would play, putting to bed any speculation that he might have suffered any setbacks in his comeback from injury.

The PSG star originally had to be replaced at half time in October's match against Lille and underwent treatment on his knee in Madrid, with team-mate Leandro Paredes joining him in the Spanish capital.

Article continues below

Paredes also appears to be recovering well from his own injury, with Scaloni adding: “Leandro trained normally. We have to evaluate whether we will include him in the final call.

“He arrived after many days off, but the important thing is that he is coming along well.”

More to follow...