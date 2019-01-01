Live Scores
Primera División

Messi reaches 400, Inaki goes solo and Raul hits a hat-trick - the Best of La Liga

The Barca man made history, Athletic heard their panther’s roar and Rayo found a hero - Watch the Clear Men Champion Moments from Matchday 19

Lionel Messi reached yet another incredible milestone at the weekend as he netted his 400th La Liga goal.

The Barcelona forward nipped in to effortlessly stroke home his side’s second in a 3-0 win over Eibar, leaving left Ernesto Valverde’s side five points clear at the top of the table.

But the goal of the weekend arrived in Bilbao, where Inaki Williams stole the show for Athletic.

Picking up the ball inside his own half, the flying forward sprinted 55 metres upfield and rounded the goalkeeper to secure a 2-0 win against Sevilla.

Elsewhere, on-loan Real Madrid forward Raul de Thomas was once again the star of the show for Rayo Vallecano, hitting a stunning hat-trick to help his side win 4-2 against Celta to claim the relegation-threatened side’s third consecutive victory.

Click the image below to relive the excitement of another thrilling round of action from La Liga.

