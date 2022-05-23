Messi sends positive message to PSG fans despite mixed debut season, saying: Good things are coming in 2022

Lionel Messi is confident that “good things are coming in 2022” as the Argentine superstar reflects on his testing debut campaign at Paris Saint-Germain.

The arrival of the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner at Parc des Princes in the summer of 2021 generated mass hysteria, with the all-time great severing career-long ties with Barcelona in order to move to France as a free agent.

Having sent records tumbling across an iconic spell at Camp Nou, much was expected of Messi at PSG, but he only registered 11 goals across all competitions and was unable to inspire a bid for Champions League glory despite adding a Ligue 1 title to his ever-growing collection of honours.

What has Messi said about his first season at PSG?

The mercurial South American has posted a positive message on social media as he reflects on a steep learning curve in the French capital and looks ahead to what he hopes will be a bright future.

Messi said: “The season is over and I wanted to thank my team-mates for how they treated me since I arrived and my family for always accompanying me and supporting me.

“It was a different year because of everything that happened, but at the end of it all we won a title that I was very excited to achieve because of what it means to have a first trophy here in Paris.

“We are left with the bitter taste of losing in the Champions League in a tie that we were the better side in, and at the same time I want to be left with the joy of having added another title that was also one of the objectives.

“Surely good things are coming in 2022, it will be an important year and we are going to fight to be competing with ambition for everything.

“See you later!”

What else has Messi had to say?

Messi is right to suggest that 2022 is shaping up to be a big year as, alongside his efforts in a second season with PSG, he has the World Cup finals in Qatar to look forward to.

The grandest of sporting prizes has eluded him so far, but he will head to the Middle East as part of a star-studded squad that believes it is capable of going all the way.

Angel Di Maria will be alongside Messi once again in pursuit of global glory, with the experienced winger looking to take on a new challenge at Serie A giants Juventus – as confirmed by GOAL - that will keep him in contention for international recognition.

Messi has paid tribute to a departing forward at PSG, saying of a man that remains a close friend: “It was a pleasure to have shared this last year with you in Paris.

“We've known each other for a long time but it's not the same being together day to day to seeing each other from time to time.

“You confirmed what I already knew, that you are a great person, both you and your family.

“As a player and what you have done at this club, there is nothing to say: all impressive. I wish you the best in this new step, we will miss you.”

