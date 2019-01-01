Messi is the best player in history, claims La Liga president Tebas

The Catalans star is the best footballer ever, according to the man who's hoping he never stops playing in Spain

Lionel Messi is 'the best player in history' according to president Javier Tebas, who praised the superstar.

Messi claimed The Best FIFA Men's Player award for the first time , ahead of Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo, in Milan on Monday.

A five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Messi has celebrated a club-record 34 titles at Barcelona, where he emerged in 2004.

Debate as to who is the greatest player is often centred on Messi, Ronaldo, Diego Maradona and Pele, but Tebas has no doubts.



"He's the best player in history," Tebas said of Messi, who was substituted at half-time of Tuesday's 2-1 win over Villarreal due to an adductor problem.

"We're lucky to have him in La Liga. I cannot imagine a league without Messi. He was born in the Spanish league and I hope he ends [his career] here."

Tebas also discussed Neymar after the star was unable to complete a return to La Liga champions Barca.

Neymar was keen to re-join the Catalans, two years after his world-record €222 million move to PSG, but a transfer did not materialise.

"I would have liked Neymar to return to La Liga," Tebas added. "And, as [Vicente] Del Bosque would say, to return with good behaviour!

"How can I not like that a player of that level is in La Liga? Just as I would like Guardiola or Mourinho to train some Spanish soccer team.

"We have to aspire to have the best. I hope that one day Neymar plays in a Spanish club."

While in no doubt over the Brazilian's appeal. Tebas has previously stressed that Messi's importance outweighs that of any other player.

"A player like Neymar gives you a following in countries that look out for him, but he's not an essential element, not even Cristiano Ronaldo was," Tebas told Marca in August.

"Lionel Messi, on the other hand, is an essential element because he's the heritage of La Liga."

The Argentine star has struggled for fitness this season, making just two La Liga appearances and Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde is unlikely to play him against .

"We will see tomorrow but we won't take any risks because he just recovered from an injury," Valverde said post-match.