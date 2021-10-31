Messi: I want to be a technical secretary and return to help Barcelona

Lionel Messi says he wants to take on a position as a technical secretary when he retires from football and hopes to end up back at Barcelona.

The Argentine star spent 21 years with the Catalan side, where he established himself as one of the best to ever play the game.

The 34-year-old was forced to leave the club in the summer, however, as they could not afford to commit him to a new contract.

What has been said?

The now-Paris Saint-Germain attacker still has his heart set on going back to Camp Nou at some point as he starts making plans for life after he hangs up his boots.

Asked in an interview with Sport if he would return to Barca one day, Messi said: "Yes. I always said that I would love to be able to help the club.

"I would love to be a technical secretary at some point. I don't know if it will be at Barcelona or not. Or if it will be elsewhere.

"If there is a possibility, I would like to contribute again in what I can because it is the club that I love and I would love for it to continue to be good, to continue growing and to continue being one of the best in the world."

When will Messi retire?

Messi signed a two-year contract at PSG in August, but the deal has an option to extend for a further year.

The Argentine has not confirmed if PSG will be the last club of his career, as he has often discussed finishing his playing days at his boyhood team Newell's Old Boys.

How has Messi performed at PSG?

Messi has featured eight times for PSG since his arrival this year and scored three goals.

All three of his strikes have come in the Champions League, getting off the mark in the 2-0 win against Manchester City before netting a double as they beat RB Leipzig 3-2.

Messi was limited to a 45 minute appearance as PSG beat Lille 2-1 on Saturday.

