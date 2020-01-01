Messi has not had negotiations with other clubs as rumours continue over Barcelona star's future

The Argentine superstar continues to run down the final year of his contract, but no talks have been held regarding a possible move elsewhere

Lionel Messi remains the subject of incessant exit rumours at but, despite the noise generated by ‘fake news’, Goal has learned that the Argentine superstar is yet to be contacted by any other club.

Naturally, as the six-time Ballon d’Or winner continues to run down his current contract, admiring glances from afar are being shot in the direction of an all-time great.

Various teams, amid talk of interest from the likes of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, are keeping a close eye on events at Camp Nou.

More teams

No future calls have been made as yet, though, with Messi and his representatives eager to point out that now is not the time to be discussing such matters – with Barca still searching for a spark in 2020-21.

The 33-year-old’s father and agent, Jorge, will not be entering into discussions with any suitors at this stage.

For now, patience is the order of the day for those inside the Messi camp.

The player himself wants to avoid any distractions as he seeks to deliver his best for Barca, with there no need to rush a decision regarding his future.

He will be free to speak with interested parties from outside of Spain in January, with free agency still due to be hit in the summer of 2021.

Many in Catalunya have aired their desire to see fresh terms thrashed out as quickly as possible, with it vital that any possible exit doors are closed off.

Barca will be holding their latest round of presidential election on January 24, with power at boardroom level about to change hands.

Any incoming, or possibly returning figurehead, will be eager to know where Messi stands upon taking the reins.

Goal has, however, learned that there has been no contact between the presidential hopefuls and the talismanic captain at Camp Nou.

With Messi playing his cards close to his chest, it remains to be seen what the New Year will bring for the mercurial South American.

Article continues below

His intentions will only become clear once he makes a formal announcement.

The last time he discussed his plans in public was during an exclusive interview with Goal in September , with Messi revealing at that stage that he would be honouring his contract and avoiding any legal dispute with Barca.

He had been keen on opening a new chapter in his career prior to that, but his stance may have changed since then as he remains the subject of intense speculation.