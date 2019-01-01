Messi a man for all Champions League seasons - but will this really be Barcelona's?

The Argentine scored one goal and created another in an unimpressive 2-1 win at Slavia Prague that offered more questions than answers

New team, usual outcome.

On Wednesday night, Lionel Messi lined up against Slavia Prague for the first time and it took him less than three minutes to add the Czech side to his list of victims in a scrappy and fortunate 2-1 win.

He's now scored against 33 different clubs – a feat only previously achieved by Raul and Cristiano Ronaldo .

With his characteristically cool side-footed finish, Messi also claimed one outright record: he is the first man to score in 15 consecutive Champions League seasons .

He's lifted the trophy four times. But that's one number he's not satisfied by.

We know that only too well. Messi doesn't say much to the press or the public, but when he does speak, he never hides his dissatisfaction with the fact that haven't won the Champions League since 2015.

The Catalans have dominated over the 10 years, winning eight titles since 2009, but 'just' three European Cups.

It's good but it's not enough, not when you have the greatest player in history at your disposal.

And especially not when your biggest rivals are out there winning three Champions Leagues in a row between 2016 and 2018.

Which is why European glory has become an obsession for Barcelona – and a burden, one they've repeatedly buckled under in recent seasons, with last year's capitulation at Anfield proving particularly hard to take.

So, will this season be any different?

The classy and industrious Frenkie de Jong has undoubtedly rejuvenated the midfield but the plan was for his former team-mate Matthijs de Ligt to do likewise at the back.

The centre-half never arrived, though, instead opting to join , and Barca are now arguably counting the cost of failing to inject new blood into the centre of their defence.

Gerard Pique and Co. came under intense pressure in Prague. They were breached just the once, when Jan Boril toe-poked home an equaliser early in the second half.

But, in truth, that was only because of the brilliant of Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who was once again sensational in goal.

At the other end of the field, Messi came up with the key contributions.

As well as opening the scoring from Arthur's slide-rule pass, he also whipped over the cross that resulted in the unlucky Peter Olayinka deflecting Luis Suarez's shot into his own net.

The Uruguayan should also have converted a sublime through-ball from his Argentine accomplice but it must also be acknowledged that Messi blew a huge chance to spare Barca such a nervy finish and also botched a breakaway in the dying seconds with a loose pass.

This wasn't vintage Messi – which was hardly surprising given he is still working his way back to full fitness after an injury-interrupted start to the season - yet he was still their most decisive attacker.

This should be both a reassurance and a source of concern.

Messi remains a man for all seasons – but whether this will be Barca's remains to be seen.