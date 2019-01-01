Merveille Bokadi: Standard Liege midfielder out for between six months and a year

The 23-year-old DR Congo international is set for a long lay-off from action after suffering a ligament injury

Standard Liege midfielder Merveille Bokadi has been ruled out of action for between six months and one year.

The defensive midfielder ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament of his right knee in his side’s 2-1 victory against Lommel in Thursday’s Belgian Cup outing.

Prior to the injury, the DR Congo international has made eight appearances across all competitions this season.

The Stade Maurice Dufrasne outfit confirmed the midfielder will be sidelined from action for a long period of time.

"Unfortunately, the diagnosis reveals that our defensive midfielder suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee,” read a statement on the club website.

“He is expected to be out for between six months and one year.”

Bokadi has been with Standard Liege since 2017 after joining the side from .

The midfielder made 13 league appearances for the Reds last season as they finished third in the Belgian First Division A table and qualified for the .