Merry Christmas: Gyan and Boateng join in as Ghana stars celebrate with family photos and warm messages

Football superstars from the west African country have made their presence felt on social media on Christmas day

Ghanaian players have definitely not been left out of the Christmas festivities.

As Christians all over the world celebrate the holy day, Ghanaian footballers have taken to social media to send well-wishes and messages of love.

Merry Christmas to everyone

"May our hearts and homes be filled with all the joys & blessings of the festive season. Have a wonderful Christmas!" Black Stars and Vitoria Guimaraes left-back Gideon Mensah posted.

May our hearts and homes be filled with all the joys & blessings of the festive season. Have a wonderful Christmas!

pic.twitter.com/VacopLAi8f — Gideon Mensah (@gideonmensah_14) December 25, 2020

centre-back Nicholas Opoku, like Gyan and Boateng, kept it simple with his post which reads "Merry Christmas and season's greetings to all."

While -born player Alexander Djiku decided to give away a signed jersey in the Christmas spirit following his international debut in October. midfielder Bernard Mensah wrote "Merry Christmas to you all. +3 points".

Merry Christmas to you all .. +3 points pic.twitter.com/bYRyacXWlp — Bernard Mensah (@oliver_mens) December 24, 2020

Below are additional posts from Ghanaian footballers:

May this Christmas season bring you closer to all those that you treasure in your heart. Have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New year! — Bernard Tekpetey (@BTekpetey32) December 25, 2020

Merry Christmas to all with love from me and my family — isaac cofie (@1_general_1) December 25, 2020

Merry Christmas people — Dios me ayude (@koby_arthur) December 25, 2020