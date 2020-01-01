Meite: Reading aiming to extend unbeaten run against Blackburn Rovers

The Ivory Coast international has revealed his side will do all it takes to secure a victory at Ewood Park

Yakou Meite has admitted will be tough but confident Reading are focused on continuing their impressive run of form on Tuesday night.

The Royals extended their unbeaten run to six games in their 3-0 victory over United in Saturday’s Championship match.

The international bagged a brace in the encounter to take his tally to three goals in six league games after opening his account against Barnsley in September.

Meite, who has been with Reading since 2016, was also on the scoresheet in their last meeting with the Blue and Whites, where they lost 4-3 after conceding late in the game.

The 24-year-old revealed his side will leave no stone unturned in their quest to secure their hh Championship win of the season at Ewood Park.

“It’s going to be a tough game. Last year was very tough against them, I remember. They’ve got a good team as well,” Meite told the club website.

“Every game in the Championship is tough, but especially when you go away to a team like this who is really strong and have good players.

“But we are confident in what we are doing at the moment, so we’re just going to go there and try to win, as we always do. Let’s see what happens – this is what we are focused on.

“It’s also important to have players who can play different positions and in the last game when we beat Rotherham, you saw that when things aren’t working then we can change.”

Victory over Blackburn Rovers will help Reading consolidate on their lead at the top of the Championship table.

Meite has formed a productive partnership with Anglo-Nigerian Ovie Ejaria, who signed a permanent deal with the club this summer from .

The forward, who scored 13 goals in 40 league appearances last season, could add to his three strikes this campaign at Ewood Park.

Meite will hope his eye-catching performances for Reading will earn him a recall to the Ivory Coast national team.

The attacker has made only two appearances for the West African side since his international debut against Liberia in March 2019.