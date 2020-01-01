Mehtab Hossain - East Bengal and Mohun Bagan's entry is a huge boost for ISL

The former India international midfielder wished the Red and Golds luck ahead of the 2020-21 ISL season…

recently roped in Kolkata-based firm Shree Cement Limited as their new investors and now are very close to realising their dream of playing in the (ISL), which is the top tier of Indian football, from the 2020-21 season.

Former Red and Golds skipper Mehtab Hossain expressed his delight at East Bengal finally bringing in an investor.

“I am really happy as a former East Bengal player, as a supporter and as a member of the East Bengal family. I want to congratulate each and everyone associated with the club, the fans, the officials and every single East Bengal family member,” Hossain told Goal.

The midfielder has no doubts about East Bengal’s participation in the top league and also wished them luck in advance for the new season.

“East Bengal will be playing ISL this year. I was really sad for the East Bengal fans when we were hearing that the club will not play in the ISL. But I am glad that they are finally smiling. It would have been difficult for them to digest not playing in the ISL in their centenary year.

“The club also didn't win any major trophies in the last two years. Overall the situation was gloomy at the club but now finally, good news has come. I also wish them all the luck and hope that they do well in the ISL.”

The former international midfielder, who had plied his trade with (2014-2016) and Jamshedpur FC (2017) in the ISL, believed that the presence of the two Kolkata giants in the ISL will see its popularity rise.

“East Bengal and 's entry is a huge boost for ISL. ISL has never seen such huge fan bases. Before only Kerala Blasters was there but now with the arrival of the two Kolkata clubs, it is indeed a huge boost for the league. These two clubs have fans across the globe and they will help to further grow the popularity of the ISL.”