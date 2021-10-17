Medical emergency involving fan at St James' Park causes Newcastle vs Tottenham game to be stopped

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League clash on Sunday was suspended following a medical emergency involving a fan just before half-time at St James' Park.

Play was brought to a pause with the interval in sight by referee Andre Marriner after players flagged his attention to an incident in the stands and brought the match to a halt, with paramedics and staff from both teams in attendance at the scene.

The Magpies had initially taken the lead inside the first three minutes through Callum Wilson, before goals for Tanguy Ndombele and Harry Kane wrestled momentum back towards the visitors.

What happened?

With a Tottenham corner looming as the visitors looked to press for a third, Sergio Reguilon brought Marriner to his ear and directed his gaze towards the East Stand, where paramedics appeared to be responding to an incident.

Effectively all players on the pitch helped flag further attention, split between both the incident and the dugout, before medical staff from both teams ran across the pitch to assist.

The referee then removed players from the pitch as a defibrillator was called for, with a stadium announcement disclosing the following message: "There is a medical emergency in the East Stand".

After a prolonged period of treatment, the affected individual was then removed through the stadium, per Sky Sports, and the game resumed with seven minutes of additional time in the first half.

The supporter who was in need of urgent medical assistance has been stabilised and is on their way to hospital.



Our thoughts are with them. 🖤🤍 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 17, 2021

Son Heung-min proceeded to add a third for Spurs before the interval.

