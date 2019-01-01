McTominay & Andreas set Man Utd challenge by Class of ’92 graduate

Nicky Butt, who is now head of first-team development at Old Trafford, is looking for promising youngsters to add more senior goals to their game

Scott McTominay and Andreas Pereira have been set the challenge by Nicky Butt of adding add more goals to their game as senior stars at .

Two academy graduates have earned regular outings at first-team level under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season.

Both have caught the eye at times, with their respective roles in the middle of the park requiring them to add graft and guile to the Red Devils’ ranks.

McTominay is considered to have taken his game to another level – with back-to-back Player of the Month awards secured at Old Trafford – and he has found the target on two occasions this season.

international Andreas opened his account for the campaign last time out in a 3-1 victory over and Butt is looking for an exciting crop of youngsters to continue contributing.

A man who formed part of the fabled Class of ’92, and is now head of first-team development for the Red Devils, told United Review: “We’ve had so many going in and doing well in different parts.

“Scott has now become established, even though he’s still a very young player. He’s doing really well. Axel [Tuanzebe] has come in and done really well when he’s had his chances. Andreas is playing consistently and there’s still more to come from him.

“You’ve got Angel [Gomes], Chongy [Tahith Chong], Mason Greenwood – the lads who are dipping their toes in. Mason’s got a goal or two, so it has been a good time for the lads going in.”

Butt added: “There are certain levels.

“Scott’s now trying to develop his game into the player he was in the younger teams, when he scored goals, got into the box and dominated.

“He has embedded himself into the squad now and he’s become one of the first names on the team sheet. He’s done that bit, which is hard: settling in, not making too many mistakes, keeping it simple. Now the next step is getting back to being a box-to-box midfielder, getting goals, stopping goals at the other end.

“Andreas will now want to be playing like we all know he can – scoring goals, creating goals – and you’ve got the other ones who will be trying to get as many minutes as they can in the first team.



”Mason, Angel, Chongy, Brandon [Williams]… they’ve got to try to influence the manager’s thinking that they can do it week in, week out, because, at the moment, they’re dipping their toes in with a few games. Andreas and Scott are cementing their place and will need to kick on.

“Axel’s different because he’s in-between both of them. He’s got to cement down his position, take his chances with both hands and not give the manager a chance to drop him.



“Jimmy Garner is a good player. He’s very mature for his age, so he can handle all the hype and all that comes with playing in the first team. He’s scored some good goals in the Under-23s and the EFL Trophy, so he’s developing that bit.

“He’s just got to be patient because he’s a very good player who will hopefully have a long career at Manchester United. There’s no rush with him. He’s still growing, still got to build himself up in the gym and naturally grow.



“All in all, we’re happy with the Academy players coming through to the first team.”