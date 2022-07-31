McKennie joins Pogba on Juve injury list with shoulder problem

The 23-year-old USMNT international will not be ready for the start of the season after suffering a setback in training

Juventus' injury woes have grown with the news that Weston McKennie will miss the start of the season with a shoulder problem. The USMNT international suffered a separated shoulder in training and faces up to a month on the sidelines as he recovers.

The club's midfield is already short-staffed, with Paul Pogba also set for time out as he recovers from a damaged meniscus which could require surgical intervention.

How long will McKennie be out for?

The 23-year-old had already been forced to miss Juve's friendly clashes with Chivas and Barcelona on their tour of the US, but hopes were high he might return on Saturday to take on Real Madrid.

But earlier in the day McKennie suffered a shoulder injury and played no part in the match, which finished 2-0 in Madrid's favour.

Injuries have proved a constant headache for the midfielder recently.

McKennie missed almost the entirety of the second half of the 2021-22 season with a metatarsal fracture, returning only on the last day of the campaign in a short cameo off the bench.

And while Juventus are yet to confirm the state of this latest injury he is expected to miss at least a month of action.

The bigger picture

McKennie's injury comes at a time when he has been closely linked to a move away from Juventus, with Tottenham mooted as one possible destination.

Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri, though, has publicly insisted the USMNT international remains part of his plans.

“McKennie is a very important Juventus player who unfortunately suffered an injury," Allegri said. "He will stay at Juve."

Speaking to GOAL, the player himself also underlined his happiness in Turin.

"That's one of the biggest things as an athlete and as a player: you want to be where you're wanted, where you're valued," McKennie said after Allegri's comments.

"I've seen things that I didn't even know about, that I see on the transfer rumors. It's stuff that I'm like, 'Oh, wow. I've never heard of that' and, obviously, it's very hard to ignore. You're gonna see it eventually. You're gonna see it at some point."