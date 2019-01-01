Mbaye Niang: Senegal striker scores as Rennes stun Paris Saint-Germain

The Senegal international notched his first goal of the season to help the Red and Blacks edge past the reigning champions at Roazhon Park

M'baye Niang was on the scoresheet as stunned 2-1 in Sunday's game.

The international made his second appearance of the season after helping the Teranaga Lions to finish as runners-up in the 2019 in .

Niang cancelled out Edinson Cavani’s opener with his 44th-minute strike which drew both teams levelled.

Three minutes into the second half, Romain Del Castillo scored the match-winning goal to help Julien Stephan’s men claim their second consecutive win in the French top-flight.

TER-MI-NÉ ! 😎

Niang featured for the entire duration of the game alongside Mali international Hamari Traore while 's Eric Choupo-Moting was an unused substitute for PSG.

The 24-year-old striker will hope to continue the brilliant performance when Rennes take on in their next league game on August 25.