Kylian Mbappe needs to leave Paris Saint-Germain in order to "echo Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi" by becoming a Ballon d'Or winner, claims Nicolas Anelka, with the France international urged to consider moves to the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool.

Interest from England in the highly-rated 22-year-old has continued to build over recent years, with the World Cup-winning forward cementing his reputation as one of world football's brightest stars.

Considerable success has been enjoyed by Mbappe in his homeland, with four Ligue 1 titles secured, but Champions League glory has proved elusive alongside the most prestigious of individual honours.

Anelka, who spent many years in England during his playing days, believes Mbappe needs to spread his wings in order to reach the very top, telling The Athletic of his illustrious countryman: "If you want the biggest accolades, you will have to move from PSG at some point.

"Whatever you will do in Paris will be good but somebody will always say, ‘Well, you did great for PSG but it was only in France. The best leagues are in England and Spain, so you didn’t compete with the best players in the best league’.

"You will have to decide. If you want to win the Ballon d’Or, which is what you should be looking at to echo Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, you will have to compete with the best.

"You can’t say you compete with the best all the time when you are at PSG. The French league is not easy, don’t get me wrong, but I think the toughest league is in England.

"So, if you want to be one of the best, then do what you do in Paris but with Chelsea or United or Arsenal or City or Liverpool. Or go to Spain to Madrid or Barcelona. Or maybe Italy.

"Then we can speak about a more global impact."

Anelka represented Liverpool, City and Chelsea when at the peak of his powers, so it comes as no surprise to find him talking up their claims to a notable transfer.

Mbappe may be about to hit the open market as well, with no new contract signed as yet with PSG.

His current deal is due to expire in the summer of 2022, meaning that some big decisions are fast approaching on his future.

La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid have also been heavily linked with the France international, but big-spending teams in England would fancy their chances of getting a deal done.

Wherever he ends up, Mbappe can be expected to shine as he has hit 132 goals through just 171 appearances for PSG.

