'Mbappe is an inspiration' – Depay hails ‘extraordinary’ PSG striker

The Dutchman has heaped praise on his young counterpart, who continues to impress in front of goal despite his tender years

forward Kylian Mbappe has been called ‘extraordinary’ and ‘an inspiration’ by forward Memphis Depay.

The Dutchman shares a league stage with the 20-year-old French striker, whose attacking numbers continue to prove exceptional.

Mbappe already has eight goals and four assists from just nine appearances across all competitions this season, and Depay feels it will be difficult for him to rise above the young superstar.

“It will be hard to dethrone Mbappe as the best striker,” Depay told Canal+.

“He is extraordinary. I think he's an inspiration for all the attackers and a nightmare for the defenders. As an attacker, we love to see what he does.”

Depay also hit out at critics who undermine the quality of ’s top flight and therefore minimise the achievements of forwards like himself and Mbappe but hinted that he expects to leave at some stage.

“I think is underestimated," he said. "People do not know how high the level is. Some teams produce a very physical game, but also very fast. There are also many good players who are leaving this championship. They do a good job here, and I've seen it since I arrived.

“Am I surprised to still be in Ligue 1? Life always takes unexpected turns. My journey has never been easy. But, of course, I am ambitious. I am aiming for the top. We'll see how long it takes. Only God knows.”

The former forward also revealed that PSG were interested in him before he moved to Old Trafford, a transfer which did not go to plan.

Depay eventually left United and joined current club Lyon, where he has revived his career, becoming a key player and an influential figure in the dressing room.

"Yes, I was in contact with PSG before my departure for Manchester United. They were one of the clubs that wanted me, but I chose Manchester United.

"A leader does a lot of things. I try to do as much as possible to have a positive effect on the team. I'm 25 years old and I have played a lot of matches. As a captain, I am a leader, but it has to come from the heart, from the inside."