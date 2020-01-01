Mbappe forced out of Coupe de France final after horror tackle

The France striker lasted a little over half an hour before limping off in clear discomfort

suffered a major injury blow when striker Kylian Mbappe was forced off with an ankle injury during the first half of their Coupe de final against .

Mbappe was left in agony after being cythed down by a sliding challenge from Saint-Etienne defender Loic Perrin as he looked to run through on goal.

Replays showed Mbappe's right ankle was bent inwards by the tackle, which sparked a furious melee between both sets of players, with even Saint Etienne goalkeeper Jessy Moulin running out of his penalty area to get involved.

Mbappe, meanwhile, was left writhing in pain on the turf as the PSG's medical team sprinted onto the pitch to assess the damage.

After several minutes of treatment the 21-year-old limped off the field still in obvious discomfort and looked close to tears as he headed straight down the tunnel, with Pablo Sarabia coming on his place.

Perrin was initially booked for the challenge but after consulting the VAR monitor, referee Amaury Delerue decided to upgrade his punishment to a red card, the third time Saint-Etienne have had a player sent off in the first half against PSG this season.

Mbappe had earlier played key role in PSG's opener, with his fierce shot parried by Moulin into the path of Neymar, who smashed the rebound in off the bar from close range.

Seven minutes of time was added on to the end of a fractious first half which saw seven yellow cards alongside Perrin's red, once of which was for PSG subsititue Marco Verratti for arguing with the referee as he went to check the VAR monitor.

Though the severity of the injury is yet to be known, Mbappe's partipcation in PSG's remaining fixtures this season could now be in doubt.

Thomas Tuchel's side face in the Coupe de la Ligue final next week before taking on outfit in the quarter-finals of the in Lisbon.

