'Maybe we were overconfident' - Salah believes Liverpool can learn from Inter Champions League scare

Mohamed Salah admitted that Liverpool may have been guilty of taking Inter too lightly after squeezing into the Champions League quarters despite suffering defeat on Tuesday.

The Reds went down 1-0 at Anfield, but advanced regardless thanks to their 2-0 victory in the first leg at San Siro.

They will now wait until the quarter-final draw on March 18 to find out the identity of their next rivals in the competition.

What was said?

"We need to start better from the beginning, we need to push a little bit more, maybe in the back of our mind we felt we were a little bit overconfident, but it’s a good game for us to take and learn from," Salah explained to BT Sport after the final whistle.

"It’s always important to win a game, but like tonight we hit the post twice, had a lot of chances, but that can happen in football and the good thing is that we qualified."

Woodwork woes

Argentina international Lautaro Martinez scored the only goal at Anfield with a stunning curled effort to give Inter hope of an upset, although the Italians suffered a setback almost immediately afterwards when Alexis Sanchez saw red for a second bookable offence.

Salah, meanwhile, was unable to add to his tally of eight in this year's Champions League, and was frustrated by the woodwork on two separate occasions as Liverpool failed to score for the first time in 2022.

"I hit the post a couple of times," the striker added Salah

"Maybe next game I’ll score three but the most important thing is that the team performed and we’re through into the next round."

"They’re a tough team, they were very good in the first leg, too. We were able to hold the ball up a bit more in the second half and were helped by the red card but we’re through to the next round so it’s all good."

