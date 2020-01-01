'Maybe I would like to play again' - Robben considered coming out of retirement

It has been less than a year since the former Bayern Munich and Netherlands star hung up his boots, but he has been itching to get back in the game

Former star Arjen Robben says he has considered coming out of retirement from professional football.

The ex-winger retired from the game last summer, bringing an end to an illustrious career that took him from Groningen to , , and Bayern Munich.

Robben won league titles in , and before he settled down in Munich.

The Oranje legend's career at Bayern was plagued by injury, but he spent a decade at the club and went on to lift eight titles and the crown.

Last year, he was linked with a return to his homeland as both Groningen and PSV hoped to land him, but Robben opted to hang up his boots for good once his contract at Bayern expired.

He may be in his first year of retirement, but the 36-year-old admits he has already considered making a return to the game.

"In the beginning I didn't miss football at all," he told the FC Bayern Podcast.

"But then there was a phase when it tickled again and I had thoughts such as: 'Hey, maybe I would like to play a little again.’

"From time to time I still have this feeling. With this virus, it is a very strange time for everyone and when football returns, then now! But maybe it always stays a bit in there. I'm just an athlete."

Robben has been keeping up with Bayern as a supporter since he quit the game, though he has not been able to take in every game of the season so far.

"I missed a lot of games, I was just busy. I've never been able to plan anything privately," he said.

"When you're retired, nobody is waiting for you but you need something that is worth getting up for. In my case, that is my children."

He has been tipped to go into management and even coached his son's team in a few training sessions.

But Robben says he has not decided which path he will take in the future.

"I have nothing specific in mind," he added.