'Maybe I'll be a journalist' - Balotelli opens up on future goals & best moment of his career

Mario Balotelli has opened up about his hopes for the future after he retires from football.

The 31-year-old says he hopes to give advice to young players to prevent them from making the mistakes he did in the early stages of his career.

Balotelli was a notorious figure as a rising young star due to his frequent issues with coaches and ability to make headlines for his controversial behaviour on and off the field.

What has been said?

But the striker hopes to use his experience to help younger players, joking that he could also pursue a career in media.

He told DAZN: "After my career, it would be nice to find talents: talk to them and tell them what I did right and wrong, warn them about experiments.

"I could save them a lot of trouble, or maybe I'll be a journalist."

Balotelli's regrets and highlights

Balotelli won three Serie A titles and a Champions League crown with Inter, before going on to win the Premier League and FA Cup with Manchester City.

But the Euro 2012 finalist regrets not lifting any silverware with the Italy national team.

He last played for the country in 2018 and was absent from the team that conquered Europe last summer, though he was called up for a training camp in January this year.

"I'm happy with what I've done: at club level, I've won everything," he added.

"I'm missing something at the national team level, but that's the only thing I can really regret. Hopefully It's not too late."

Asked about his recent return to the squad, Balotelli said: "It was a call-up for an internship, but it was exciting because I didn't expect it. I expected anything but that."

He added: "The best moment of my career in the national team was the European Championship, without a doubt."

