Mauricio Pochettino must bring back his midas touch before Tottenham Hotspur face Bayern Munich

An early exit in the Carabao Cup after a shock defeat to Colchester United has left Pochettino in trouble...

Hotspur's incredible run in the UEFA 2018-19 season now seems to be a distant memory as Mauricio Pochettino's men have struggled to replicate their erstwhile form in the current campaign. They have won just twice from their opening six matches in the Premier League and the recent loss to Colchester United, a third-tier team, in the has put their backs against the wall.

Inconsistencies and disappointments have been the story so far and Pochettino must find a way out from this turbulence. In spite of having three times more possession than Colchester, they had only four shots on target which shows that the team lacks creativity in the attacking third. Lucas Moura, who single-handedly fired Tottenham to the Champions League final, has not been his usual self this season while the likes of Christian Eriks

It is common that a team after reaching its zenith goes through a period of underwhelming performances and Tottenham are no different. After winning three consecutive Champions League titles, had a forgettable last season where they finished third in and were knocked out by in the Round of 16 on the continental stage.

Pochettino's Tottenham might be going through a similar cycle. Although they have roped in four new faces in the summer transfer window, the new signings have not had the desired impact. Giovani Lo Celso picked up a hip injury during international duty and will be out of action for a considerable period of time whereas Tanguy Ndombele is still adapting to the Premier League.

Pochettino must inject a fresh impetus and since the summer arrivals haven't had an immediate impact. He must rely on the tried and tested warriors in the likes of Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen, and Son Heung Min to bring back the mojo. Against Bayern, they must inspire the team to play as a collective unit which has helped them compete against its more illustrious rivals. Playing at home will be an advantage and after a disappointing 2-2 draw against Olympiacos in their previous outing in UCL, a strong performance against one of the European giants will definitely give some breathing space to Pochettino.

Article continues below

The shelf life of a top-flight manager has become limited and although the former manager has enjoyed unwavering support from Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, a defeat to Bayern and subsequent failure to qualify for the knockouts might put Pochettino under the scanner.

It is time that the 47-year old pulls up his socks and brings the Lillywhites back to winning ways.

Here's how to watch UEFA Champions League matches LIVE from SouthEast Asia