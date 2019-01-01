Match-winner Higuain understands Sarri's decision to bench him vs Inter

The Argentine was left out of Juve's starting line-up for Sunday's trip to Inter and had no complaints over his coach's decision

Match-winner Gonzalo Higuain understands why Maurizio Sarri dropped him for Sunday's crucial clash with and is glad to have made a telling impact from the bench in ' 2-1 victory.

The 31-year-old was brought on just after the hour at San Siro after losing his place in the starting line-up to Paulo Dybala, who justified his selection for the top-of-the-table showdown by brilliantly opening the scoring in the fourth minute.

Lautaro Martinez levelled up from the penalty spot but Higuain proved to be the hero for Juve as he fired a low finish past Samir Handanovic to snatch three vital points late on.

Asked how he felt about being overlooked for a starting spot, Higuain told Sky Sport Italia: "The coach makes his decisions. Paulo had been doing well recently, so it was understandable.

3 - Gonzalo #Higuaín has scored only three of his 119 #SerieA goals as a substitute, the last was back in May 2017 against . Crucial.#InterJuve #derbyditalia — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) October 6, 2019

"All I can do is be ready to help the team when I come on and fortunately I managed it."

Juventus leapfrogged their opponents into top spot after ending the erstwhile leaders' perfect start under Antonio Conte.

"It was a great game from us," Higuain said. "Inter were the most solid side in the league, they had won six out of six.

"We played with great character and determination. I am glad we took it home.

"This is a great start to the season, but it’s still early and we want to fight on all fronts."

Inter enter the two-week break on the back of successive defeats, Conte's men having let slip a one-goal lead to lose 2-1 against in the on Wednesday.

Centre-back Milan Skriniar played a full part in both matches and admits there are improvements to be made.

"It has been a mixed week because we played not badly in Barcelona and here tonight too," he said. "We kept the ball and created chances, but were unable to score the goals.

"Juve are a strong side, we all knew that. We have a lot to improve and that's the beauty of it - we are constantly learning and developing.

"I think we need to be more aggressive in our defending around the penalty area, as Barcelona were very dangerous there too with their passes. We need to get closer to the forwards."