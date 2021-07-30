Martinelli bills Arsenal as 'one of the best in the world' despite consistency struggles

The Brazilian forward is looking for the Gunners to burst out of the blocks in 2021-22 and start playing to their full potential

Gabriel Martinelli has boldly claimed Arsenal are "one of the best in the world" despite the Gunners continuing to struggle for consistency under Mikel Arteta.

That has become a familiar issue for the north London giants over recent years, with Arsene Wenger and Unai Arteta enduring similiar problems during their respective reigns.

A young squad is, however, being pieced together at Emirates Stadium and 20-year-old Brazilian forward Martinelli is looking for their full potential to be unlocked.

What has been said?

The South American told UOL of his hopes for 2021-22 with niggling knocks being shaken off: "I lost about five months because of the injury, but I think in the end we did well. We had one of the best campaigns in the league after Christmas.

"It's a new team, with a new coach too, but already with experience and that, I consider it one of the best in the world already.

"We had good games at the end of the season, the players are confident, so we have to try to go down this same path, so we need to start the season well."

The bigger picture

Arsenal could only muster an eighth-place finish in 2020-21, leading to them missing out on European qualification.

Fresh faces have, however, been acquired in the summer transfer window and expectations remain high.

Martinelli will, after 48 appearances across the last season, be hoping to figure prominently under Arteta in the upcoming campaign.

He has lofty ambitions, with a hot prospect hoping that a return to prominence at club level will fire him into the reckoning for World Cup duty with his country in 2022.

Article continues below

Martinelli added, with gold medal glory at Tokyo 2020 currently in his sights: "I'm Brazilian, and my dream is to play for Brazil, win titles: Copa America, a World Cup, the Olympics itself now. I want to win titles in the national team.

"It's a dream to compete in the Olympics for Brazil. We won the last one, so we came with this responsibility to play well. I'm very proud, honoured and I look forward to it."

Further reading