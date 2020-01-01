Marseille's Messi: Why Payet's Champions League-quality form could see him star at Euro 2020

He may be a little thick around the middle, but the 32-year-old is back at his best at Stade Velodrome and is leading OM back to Europe's big time

Dimitri Payet may deny it but there is little doubt that ’s hopes of qualifying for the rest upon his shoulders.

Andre Villas-Boas may have been praised for his tactical acumen since arriving at Stade Velodrome and leading OM to second in Ligue 1, eight points clear of third-placed and with a further one-point cushion over fourth, but Payet has consistently been the X-factor that has lifted his side above the chasing pack, transforming an otherwise mediocre offensive side into one that has been able to more-or-less hang on ’s coattails for more than six months.

And come September, the odds are in favour of the Stade Velodrome club gracing the Champions League for the first time in seven years.

That OM are in the midst of an undefeated run of 16 matches should be credited to goalkeeper Steve Mandanda and his defence as well as the coach, but that they have won 12 of them is largely the work of Payet.

He may be a little thicker around the middle than when he pulled the strings for West Ham as he excelled in the Premier League, or when thumped a dramatic late winner in ’s opening Euro 2016 match against Romania at Stade de France, but that is the standard to which he is playing.

And with Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele and ’s Kingsley Coman injured, it may well lead him back to the international arena in time to play another European Championship.

Twice over the course of the last week he has shown his game-breaking quality.

Against , the match was only seven minutes old when he bamboozled Yann M’Vila, one of ’s premier defensive midfielders, before drilling home an outrageous finish past Stephane Ruffier from an unthinkably tight angle.

Then on Saturday, with Marseille’s home clash against lowly locked scoreless into the second half, he sent a long-range effort swerving and dipping over Baptiste Reynet to give the home side the victory that was expected of them but which they were struggling to secure.

“He’s a football genius!” Villas-Boas declared after the 2-0 win in Saint-Etienne. “He’s having a great season.”

Such is the level of excellence expected of the 32-year-old currently, it has almost become more surprising when he does not make a match-winning contribution.

“I played on Sunday against , but we didn’t create many chances,” he pointed out when questioned about his side’s reliance on him prior to the Saint-Etienne trip.

Barely 24 hours later, the former star had made a mockery of his own words as much as M’Vila’s defending.

Little wonder, then, his coach has been less coy on the subject.

“ are Messi-dependent, are Ronaldo-dependent. If we are Payet-dependent, we’re Payet-dependent,” Villas-Boas shrugged after a scoreless January draw against Angers, a match for which the attacker was suspended.

“Champions League qualification is not possible without a player like Dimitri Payet. We missed his quality but also his personality, his authority over his team. It’s not the first time. Without him, we’re not as good.”

Creating nearly twice as many big chances per 90 minutes than any other member of the squad, and having contributed a team-high eight goals and three assists, the statistics bear out his importance. What's more, he's earned praise for his industry - something never readily associated with him before AVB's arrival.

"I've never seen Payet defend so much!" left-back Jordan Amavi exclaimed in the autumn in a statement that praised both the player and the Portuguese coach's ability to extract such an attitude from his captain.

His reward for such form may yet be a recall to the France squad in time for .

The Reunion-born star won the last of his 38 caps against in a 2018 friendly, coming on as a second-half substitute for the world champions as they successfully rallied from two goals down to pinch a 2-2 draw in .

It was fully expected that upstarts like Coman, Dembele or even club-mate Florian Thauvin, who has managed just 10 minutes of competitive football this season, would have swept him out of the picture by this late stage in his career, but his return to prominence has coincided with injuries to those younger players.

Villas-Boas, though, still appreciates that breaking into the side before the summer will be difficult.

“The quality of the France team is brutal, the options are monstrous,” he said. “It’s Didier Deschamps who will make the decision but it’s true that Dimitri has the level, this has been one of his best seasons.”

The player, though, is simply focused on regaining a place in the Champions League with his club side, despite January reports that he was unhappy with the lack of ambition they were showing in the transfer market.

“Euro 2020’s not on my agenda,” Payet said. “I want to take care of my performances and our team performances. We’ve got a return to the Champions League to secure. For the moment, I’m flourishing on the park.”

If he continues to display such a standard, Deschamps will not be able to ignore a man whose brilliance is dragging an otherwise unspectacular OM back into Europe’s big time.