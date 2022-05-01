Marcelo wants Real Madrid stay on the back of record-setting 24th trophy with La Liga champions

Marcelo has become a record breaker at Real Madrid, with La Liga title glory in 2021-22 seeing him claim a 24th trophy with the Blancos, and the Brazilian defender is still hoping to earn a new contract.

As things stand, the 33-year-old left-back – who has been at Santiago Bernabeu since 2007 – is due to hit free agency this summer.

He has, however, eclipsed the efforts of club legend Francisco Gento in the silverware stakes and would welcome the opportunity to chase down more medals in the Spanish capital next season.

Will Marcelo leave Real Madrid in 2022?

No fresh terms have been tabled as yet to the long-serving South American, but he is ruling nothing out and told El Chiringuito when quizzed on his future: “I don’t know what is going to happen.

“I am very content and happy to play in the best team in the world.

“I have just surpassed a legend of Madridismo as Paco Gento is. I am the player with the most titles in the best club in the world and that is priceless.

“If I stay or I don’t stay… I want to stay, so that is made clear.”

How many trophies has Marcelo won with Real Madrid?

Across 15 memorable years with Real, Marcelo has perfected the art of collecting major silverware.

After arriving in Spain during the winter transfer window of 2007, the veteran defender tasted La Liga title glory in his debut campaign.

He has added a further five domestic crowns to his collection since then, along with the Copa del Rey twice.

Marcelo has won the Champions League four times, the FIFA Club World Cup on as many occasions and three UEFA Super Cups.

His remarkable CV in Madrid is completed by five Supercopa de Espana successes.

He has been limited to just 17 appearances in the current campaign and is not expected to see his wish of earning a contract extension granted by Blancos president Florentino Perez, despite being club captain.

