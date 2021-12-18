Maranon hat-trick sees Philippines end Suzuki Cup on a high

A first half hattrick from Bienvenido Marañon helped the Philippines to a 3-2 win over Myanmar to close out their 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup campaign on a winning note.

Played in wet and humid conditions at Bishan Stadium the Spanish-born striker showed all his class in a dominant first half display, before the Azkals had to survive a late scare to seal all three points.

While coach Stewart Hall was happy with the win, he conceded that the inconsistent display epitomised their campaign that now ends at the group stage.

Article continues below

“Tonight pretty much summed up the run of the things, we could’ve done better in the tournament” he said after the match.

“The team was excellent in the first half. In the second half, we didn’t manage the game very well. It’s the same thing that happened in the three minutes against Singapore. That’s been the story of the tournament.”

Philippines end the tournament in third place in Group A with six points from four games, with Myanmar finishing fourth with three points.